Augustine Arhinful blames GFA for 2018 World Cup fiasco

Former Black Stars player, Augustine Arhinful, has blamed the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and all stakeholders in the football fraternity for Ghana’s failure to make it to the 2018 World Cup scheduled to be staged in Russia.

Speaking on the Football Legends Night Show on GH One Tv on Friday, Arhinful highlighted how the GFA concentrated on the external issues with the Sports Ministry rather than concentrating on how to get the best out of the playing body in the early stages of the qualifiers.

“I think that as a people who should have sat down and analyse what happened in Brazil so that we earn certain lessons from it but we did not. And so going to 2015 AFCON in Equatorial Guinea and finishing second made us thought we were back to our form.

“From the word go there were issues, immediately we had change of personnel at the Sports Ministry, we had this collision of thoughts and I think the GFA fell for it.

“For this reason there were argument most of the times and the public and the players were caught in between. That uneasy situation in camp at the beginning of the qualifiers has brought us thus far, ” Arhinful said on the Football Legends Night Show on GH One Tv.

