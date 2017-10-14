ATU score from open play in Tertiary League win over Marshalls

play videoATU drew 2-2 with Southern Zone host University of Ghana (UG) in the first game of the competition <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507944630_754_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Accra Technical University (ATU) scored more than a win over Marshalls University College in the Tertiary Football League.

Beating Marshalls 2-0 gave ATU its maiden win in the tournament and with star striker Bernard Mensah grabbing a brace in the game, Accra Technical keyed its first goals from open play.

ATU drew 2-2 with Southern Zone host University of Ghana (UG) in the first game of the competition but both goals came from the penalty spot with Prince Disu converting the first.

In today’s game, Accra Technical worked well despite seeing midfielder Ernest Tawiah sent off close to the end of the first half.

Mensah scored his first in the 31st minute striking from a tight angle to get his side in the lead before doubling his tally tapping in from close range after neat work from winger Kouassi Dieu.

Accra Technical has four points in two games and look ready to face big winners Ghana Technology University College in upcoming games after a shaky start against UG.

