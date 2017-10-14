Afia Schwarzenegger spends quality time with her sons and their classmates

Entertainment of Friday, 13 October 2017

Ghana’s queen of comedy and TV host Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, truly adores her children and shows it all the time.

The popular media personality has three lovely children; teenage twin boys and a darling three-year-old girl.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that at the start of the 2017/2018 academic year, her sons James Ian and John Irvin gained admission into the Kumasi Senior High School.

Afia was seen in a subsequent video purchasing provisions and other necessities for her sons, in preparation for the next step in their academic journey. On Instagram this week, Afia paid a visit to her charming twin boys at their school.

She posted a proud photo of herself with the boys in their school uniforms, spending ‘quality time’ with them.

Afia Schwarzenegger also met with some other students of the Kumasi SHS, where she laughed and interacted with them.

The TV host is currently in the middle of a divorce battle with estranged husband Lawrence Abrokwah, and the couple is scheduled to be at another hearing set for October 31.