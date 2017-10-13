WAFU star Isaac Twum returns to training with Inter Allies after International duty

Isaac Twum has rejoined his teammates in training after a long absence <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507870833_959_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Inter Allies Captain Isaac Twum has rejoined his teammates in training after a long absence due to International duty.

The midfielder who emerged the player of the tournament at the West Africa Football Union Championship was rewarded with a national team call up.

The 19 year old joined the Black for the World Cup qualifier against Uganda in Kampala before travelling to Saudi Arabia where he was handed his debut game when he came on in the second half to play a part in the 3-0 victory over the green falcons of Saudi Arabia.

Twum missed Inter Allies Ghana Premier League games against Ebusua Dwarfs and Meadeama.

However, his return will be a major boost for the club who will play Liberty Professionals on Sunday in a battle to avoid relegation.

The player is however being monitored by scouts following his exploits at the WAFU tournament.

