U-17 World Cup: Ghana wallops India to top Group A

Sports News of Thursday, 12 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-12

The Starlets have booked a place in the next stage of the competition <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507858227_982_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Black Starlets recovered from a defeat to the United States to beat host nation India 4-0 to book a place in the next round of the on-going FIFA under 17 FIFA World Cup.

A brace from Captain Eric Ayiah and a goal each from substitutes Danso and Toku were all Ghana needed to end India’s World Cup dreams.

The host nation started the game brightly, pinning Ghana to the wall but the Starlets stood their ground to ensure that their defensive line wasn’t breached.

Ghana grew into the game and created some decent openings but the frontline led by captain Ayiah could not make the best out of the numerous chances created. Ghana had the breakthrough on the stroke of half-time when Eric Ayiah pounced on a rebound to register his first goal of the tournament.

Ayiah’s first-half goal lifted the pressure on the Starlets who returned from the break to play with freedom, confidence and panache.

The Starlets attacked their opponents incessantly and eventually got the second of the game when Ayiah powered home an exquisite pass from Hassan.

Ghana did not rest after the second goal, pilling more pressure on the Indians whose confidence dropped to its lowest ebb after the second goal.

Substitute Richard Danso got Ghana’s third goal in the 85th minute before Toku blasted a rebound in to make it 4-0 to the two-time winners.

In the other group A game, Columbia recorded a 3-1 win over the United States to book a place in the next stage alongside Ghana