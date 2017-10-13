Things people are saying about this trending picture of Akufo-Addo

Entertainment of Friday, 13 October 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-10-13

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo visited victims of Atomic Junction gas explosion <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507864141_107_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana is a country with citizens that like to create jokes out of everything.

Like or loathe it, but that is the nature of Ghanaians and it is only a matter of time before memes are created out of every weird move.

Unfortunately, the mantle has fallen on President Akufo-Addo, following his visit to the hospital to check up on persons affected by the recent gas explosion at Atomic, near Legon in Accra.

The President visited affected persons in the mandatory protective wear, however, he has since been taken on on social media.

A photo of the president at the hospital has since gone viral, with some Facebook users giving their opinions, albeit in hilarious fashion.

Some described his appearance as looking like a woman in “labour”, while others also suggested he was going to operate on the economy.

Yen.com.gh has sampled seven hilarious comments by social media users.