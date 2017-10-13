Technical director of Ghana Handball Association completes coaching course

Soccer News of Friday, 13 October 2017

Coach George Bankole, Technical Director – Ghana Handball Association (GHA), has undergone, week-long coaching course, meant to update the knowledge of coaches on the continent.

The course, which was attended by coaches from Gabon, Togo, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Niger, Djibouti, Benin, Sierra Leone, Nigeria and Ghana, was to provide the participants with knowledge on the modern trends in the game to aid rapid development.

It was under the auspices of the Confederation of Africa Handball (CAHB), with support from the Handball Federation of France and the International Handball Federation (IHF).

Coach Bankole in an interview said the course has enhanced his knowledge on the sport.

He said participants are expected to share knowledge gained form the course with young and upcoming coaches.

Coach Bankole, is one of the longest serving coaches of the Ghana Handball Association (GHA) and over the years identified and groomed many talents in the sports.