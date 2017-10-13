Berekum Chelsea hitman Stephen Sarfo targets Ghana League goal king crown <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507888834_342_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Berekum Chelsea striker Stephen Sarfo has reiterated his determination to win the Ghana Premier League top scorers accolade.

Sarfo, who emerged as the top scorer in the just ended WAFU Cup competition, has scored 15 goals in as many games for the Berekum-based outfit in the ongoing Ghana Premier League with two matches to end the season.

And the rasta-haired poacher has set his sights on finishing the campaign as a top scorer.

“I have a chance to win it because we have just two matches to finish the season and I am working hard and praying to God to See me through,” he told Graphic Sports.

“I know other players are also working hard to win it and that makes the race tough but I am this year confident that it will go for me this year because I am still training hard.”

“I’m not surprised that I am in contention for the goal king title because right from the start of the season my target was to help Berekum Chelsea finish well on the table and that is what has brought me this far.”

Sarfo is closely marked by Hearts of Oak’s Thomas Abbey on the chart with 13 strikes.

