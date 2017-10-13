Stay away from drugs – Reggie Rockstone

Entertainment of Friday, 13 October 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

2017-10-13

Reggie says VVIP will be embarking on a vigorous campaign to avert this practice.

The originator of hiplife, Reggie Rockstone has asked the youth to desist from the use of drugs which can be harmful to their health.

According to the hip life grand papa apart from marijuana, there are other common drugs that are being abused by younger generation – a situation he describes as a threat to our society.

“The young ones have suddenly taken to the use of drugs like codeine, benylin, meth, tramadol and the like. They mix with other dangerous drugs and it is something that bothers me,” he said.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, Reggie noted that in tandem with this revelation, VVIP, a music trio he is part of, will be embarking on a vigorous campaign to avert this practice.

“We’ll be launching a serious campaign against this drug use. If not, our children will be destroying their lives. We won’t sit aloof for this to continue,” Reggie added.

Drug use has been a very critical issue in the country especially among showbiz personalities. However, in Ghana the fight has mostly been targeted at marijuana and other hard drugs.

VVIP recently released ‘Koliko’ which features their new discovery Miyaki who is the first artiste to be signed onto their Vision Music Group (VMG) record label.