Sports Ministry congratulates Black Starlets

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has congratulated the Black Starlets for their qualification to the knockout stage of the 2017 FIFA under-17 World Cup going on in India.

The Black Starlets on Thursday, bounced back from a blip against the United States to wallop host nation India 4-0 to secure a place in the next stage of the tournament and keep Ghana’s hope of winning a third World Cup alive.

Speaking on Happy FM’s Anopa Bosuo Sports, the Deputy Sports Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide praised coach Fabin and his charges for their excellent display and assured them of the government’s unwavering support.

“On behalf of the president and the ministry, I want to congratulate the Black Starlets for beating India and topping their group. They have brought glory to this country so we are proud of them. But we need help to develop these guys so that they reach their potential. We always talk about the Black Stars but these guys are the future Black Stars players so we are appealing to corporate bodies and benevolent Ghanaians to help nurture these talents for the future”.

He also disclosed that the Ministry is making plans to airlift supporters to India to cheer the team contrary to the recommendations of the Dzamefe Commission. He once again called on companies and charitable Ghanaians to donate and assist the Ministry in their quest to fly supporters to India.

“We have reached a very difficult stage and the boys will need our support so we are planning on sending a few fans to India. The Indians who have been supporting us throughout the tournament will now withdraw their support because we kicked them out of the tournament so if you are listening to me and you have enough resources kindly come to our office and let us discuss how best we can garner support for the boys”.

