Some women want to rape me – Kumchacha

Entertainment of Friday, 13 October 2017

Source: adomonline.com

2017-10-13

play videoProphet Nicholas Osei (Kumchacha),

Controversial prophet, Nicholas Osei popularly known as Kumchacha has known no peace following his decision to seek an injunction on popular song ‘One Corner’.

The founder and leader of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries claimed fans of Patapaa, the Swedru-based musician are threatening to rape him should he go ahead to seek the injunction.

The man of God will be praying the court to place an injunction on the song to stop all radio and television stations across the country from playing the song.

The dance and song, currently the biggest song in Ghana, has seen people go gaga by either perching on whatever object is before them, go under cars, chairs or whatever while others isolate themselves on the ground to do a wild gyrating moves.

Some entertainment personalities including Funny Face and actor Kwaku Manu have all recorded videos dancing to the song.

The song and dance craze have transcended the shores of the country with Nigerian music star Reekado Banks and Falz all dancing to it.

In spite of the song being internationally recognized, Prophet Kumchacha in an interview on Kofi TV said it is encouraging promiscuity.

But whiles Prophet Kumchacha is lacing his boots to court, he said some women claiming to be girlfriends of Patapaa have bombarded his mobile phone with their naked videos.

The motive is to ‘sexually bribe’ him to rescind his decision for them to enjoy the ‘One Corner’ song.

“The women sent me naked videos seducing me to have sex with them. Prophet Kumchacha come and chop in fact I’m threatened” he bemoaned.

Prophet Kumchacha said though chiefs, government officials and opinion leaders in Swedru have called on him not to go to court, he has placed on injunction on ‘One Corner’ song spiritually.