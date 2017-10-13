SMEGHA honours Activa International Insurance

Mr. Elikem K. Blekpe, Operations Manager at the Airport Branch of Activa receiving the certificate of appreciation from the organizers at the 4th SMEGHA Awards

Activa International Insurance has been awarded by Small Medium Enterprises for their annual support to the smooth organization of the SMEGHA Awards ceremonies.

This year, at the State Banquet Hall in Accra on Friday, September 29, 2017, the 4th SMEGHA Awards presented a certificate of appreciation to ACTIVA International Insurance for being the Gold Sponsor of the awards ceremony.

Receiving the certificate on behalf of ACTIVA International Insurance Company, Mr. Elikem K. Blekpe, Operational Manager at the Airport Office of Activa, explained that apart from being the Gold Sponsor of this year’s SMEGHA Awards ceremony, the company also gave out Insurance products worth over GH¢3million to award winners.

Commenting on the recognition showed to his company by SMEGHA, the Managing Director of Activa International Insurance, Mr. Solomon Lartey, reiterated his company’s view that SMEs must be given the needed boost to help create employment, reduce imports, reduce the pressure on the cedi against foreign currencies, especially the Dollar and also improve our foreign exchange earnings.

“Activa International Insurance continues to support SMEGHA because we believe that is the best way to empower our local businesses to create employment and create wealth for the indigenous citizenry”, the Activa boss concluded.

Activa International Insurance is making available to Ghanaian businesses those same world-class insurance services and products that companies in the United States of America, Europe, Canada or in any advanced country would enjoy.

Activa International Insurance is a member of the Pan African Insurance Group – Group Activa; and originator of the Globus Network through which it is able to provide tailor-made insurance solutions to various industry players in over 46 African countries.

This means Activa International Insurance bridges Legal, Linguistic, Monetary and Cultural barriers, which are essential ingredients in doing business globally. The company has representation in over 46 countries spanning English, French, Arabic and Portuguese speaking Africa.

Activa is rated in the A category by Messrs Global Credit Rating and is the insurance company of the year, 2014 (AGI).

Activa International Insurance provides expert and world-class client service backed by the best international financial security such as Munich Re, Swiss Re, Lloyd’s, Africa Re and Ghana Re among others.