Sarkodie, Juls save Ghana at AFRIMMA Awards

Entertainment of Friday, 13 October 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2017-10-13

Ghana’s poor showing at the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA), continued at this year’s edition which came off at the House of Blues in Dallas, Texas last Saturday.

Though Ghana had ten nominations; Best Male West Africa (Stonebwoy), Best Female West Africa (Efya, Becca, MzVee), Best African Group (R2Bees), Best Gospel Artiste (SP Kofi Sarpong), Best Newcomer (Medikal), Dancehall Act of the Year (Stonebwoy, Samini and Shatta Wale), Best Dj Africa (Dj Nyce) and Music Producer of The Year (Dj Breezy and Julz), Best Rap Act (Sarkodie) and Best Sound Engineer (Kaywa), only Sarkodie and Julz took home the awards.

The win helped Ghana save face at the event which saw Nigerian artistes sweeping most of the awards.

The artistes who made Nigeria proud were Davido, Wizkid, Falz, Tiwa Savage, Nathaniel Bassey, Timaya, DJ Spinall and Sheyman.

It was a big night for Davido who walked away with the ultimate prize of Best Africa Artiste and the Best song of the Year awards.

Celebrating African music and heritage, AFRIMMA was started in 2014 with many of Africa’s big music stars receiving nominations.

Unfortunately, Ghana hasn’t been impressive since the maiden event which saw Sarkodie, DJ Black and Fuse ODG winning the Best Rap Act, Best DJ and Best Act Diaspora respectively.

In 2015, Stonebwoy saved the country’s image when he won the Best Dancehall Act and a year later Shatta Wale clinched it. Songstress Efya won the Best Female Act, West Africa in 2016.

AFRIMMA caters for all genres including Afrobeats, Assiko, Bongo, Decale, Funana, Genge, Highlife, Hiplife, Kwaito Lingala and Soukous.