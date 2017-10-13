Richmond Boakye Yiadom to replace injured Morata at Chelsea

Chelsea are reported to be scouting Richmond Boakye Yiadom <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507885233_23_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Chelsea are reported to be scouting Ghanaian striker Richmond Boakye Yiadom as he could replace injured Alvaro Morata, with the January transfer window drawing closer.

Morata’s injury has prompted numerous rumours in the transfer market as Chelsea search for centre-forwards.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea will send scouts to Arsenal’s Europa League match against Red Star Belgrade, as they will be assessing Belgrade’s 24-year old highly rated Ghanaian striker.

The Black Stars striker is in his second season at Red Star Belgrade finished the 2016/17 with 12 goals.

He has continued his blistering form this season having scored a pair of domestic goals, seven goals across Belgrade’s eight Europa League qualifiers and one against Cologne in the Europa League group stage.

Yiadom was on the books at Juventus from 2012-2014 but could make any appearances for the Bianconeri but was instead loaned to Sassuolo in Serie B and La Liga’s Elche.

Yiadom has also feature for Roda JC in the Eredivisie and as well as Latina Calcio but Red Star Belgrade picked him up on a free transfer in 2015.

