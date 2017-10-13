‘Promote Ghana’ – Bawumia to beauty queens

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia,Vice-President in a pose with Inna Patty and queens of Miss Ghana 2017 <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507937098_539_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has charged organizers of the Miss Ghana pageant and the finalists to portray a positive image of the country wherever they find themselves.

“I work hard towards promoting Ghana as a viable investment and tourism destination, and also serve as a living example of what the girl child can do if she sets her mind to it,” Dr Bawumia said as the Miss Ghana team paid a courtesy call on him on Friday, October 13.

Margaret Mwintuur Dery won the 2017 pageant dubbed, ‘Miss Ghana 60 Years On’.

Second runner up was Marigold Frimpong and Priscilla Nana Akua Gameli was first runner.

Miss Ghana 2017 was powered by Exclusive Event Ghana Limited, in collaboration with Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture and Ghana 60YearsOn Planning Committee.

