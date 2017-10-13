Player ratings: How Black Starlets fared against India

Sports News of Thursday, 12 October 2017

The Black Stars of Ghana recorded a resounding 4-0 against their Indian counterpart in the final Group A match, as they toppled USA at the top of the table to progress to the round of 16 at the ongoing 2017 U-7 FIFA World Cup.

A brace from Captain Eric Eyiah, and a goal each by Emmanuel Toku and Richard Danso ensured the Black Starlets recorded their second victory of the competition.

Arguably, the best player on the field for the Black Starlets, as he exhibited real quality and executed his task effectively on the right hand side of attack. His drive towards goal on the 43rd minute mark resulted in the opener after Eric Eyiah converted from the rebound.

Eric Eyiah- 8/10

The Captain for the Black Starlets opened his account for the tournament when he scored twice to propel the Starlets to a resounding 4-0 victory.

In the first half he calmly converted from the rebound to give Ghana the lead on the 43rd minute. He added his second goal after he struck a ferocious shot past the India goalkeeper.

Yakubu Najeeb- 7/10

The right back hand an impressive outing on the flanks for the Black Stars having combined effectively with Ibrahim Sadiq as they look a real threat for Ghana.

Edmund Arkoh Mensah- 6/10

The left back executed his role quite effectively with his surging runs on the left flank which was opened up the defence and played a crucial role in Ghana’s victory

Isaac Gyamfi -6/10

The midfield general took charge of affairs in the center of midfield as he coordinated play for the Black Stars.

Gabriel Leveh -6/10

The attacking midfielder had an impressive having combined very well with Isaac Gyamfi in the midfield area.

Alhassan Rashid -6/10

Despite struggling in the early stages of the game, Alhassan influence upfront was very influential as he looked the most lively player for the Ghanaians making decisive runs in the goal area of the Indians.

He played a crucial role in the second goal for Ghana as he beautiful teed up Eric Eyiah.

Ibrahim Danlad – 5/10

The Ghanaian goalkeeper didn’t have much to do against India who really struggled in creating any clear cut chances but made some good saves on few occasions.

Sulley Ibrahim -5/10

The attacking midfielder had an impressive outing for the Stars as he combined very well with Eric Eyiah and could have gotten on the score sheet if not for the heroics of Indian goal who kept his effort out in the second half.

Gideon Mensah – 5/10

The solid defender ensured calmness at the back line of the Ghana defence as he exhibited maturity in play

Bismark Owusu Terry -5/10

The defender marshaled their Ghanaian defence as he combined very effectively with Gideom Mensah as they dint allow the India any space in the Ghana goal area.

Substitutes

Emmanuel Toku – 6/10

The dazzling left winger made an instant impact when he replaced Sadiq Ibrahim on the 53rd minute mark as posed a threat to the India defence.

He deservedly got on the score sheet on the 86th mark when he calmly converted from close range after a defensive mix up in the India penalty area.

Richard Danso -5/10

The striker scored his first goal of the tournament with his first touch on the 88th minute mark when he replaced Eric Eyiah in the late stages of the game

Mohammed Kudos -5/10

The midfielder who replaced Arko Mensah in the late stages of the game demonstrated purpose in his play but couldn’t get enough time to showcase his talent.