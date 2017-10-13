Part ways with your ‘juju man’ or risk becoming a pauper – Kwaku Manu tells Lilwin

Entertainment of Friday, 13 October 2017

Source: primenewsghan.com

2017-10-13

play videoKwaku Manu and Lilwin <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507886054_443_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Kumawood Actor, Kwaku Manu has opened up about a video circulating on social media in which he hurled curses on colleague actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win.

In the said video, Kwaku Manu could not fathom why Lil Win authored a song for another actor, fetish Priest, to practically insult Kumawood movie actors, especially female players of the industry.

Speaking about the video on Thunder TV, Kwaku Manu said he was disappointed Lil Win could do such a thing to colleagues he has worked with for so many years.

He said what infuriated him the most was the part of the song that seems to suggest that he (Kwaku Manu) is going through difficult times and is currently broke, indicating the move by Lil Win is motivated by the fact that he joined the One Corner dance challenge when he (Lil Win) had a problem with Patapaa who is the owner of the song.

He advised Lil Win to part ways with fetish Priest or risk becoming a pauper in the future because of some decisions he’s been influenced to take by fetish priest.