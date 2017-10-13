Opanka hits back at critics with ‘New Me’

Music of Friday, 13 October 2017

Dadie Opanka

Ghanaian Rapper, Dadie Opanka has released video to his rap song “New Me”.

The musician in the new song addresses why he’s doing more commercial songs than rap songs lately.

According to the lyrics of the song, Opanka says even though rap is his first choice he must take risk to be able to achieve his goals.

The “Wedding car” hit maker is using his latest “New Me” to respond to his critics and persons who have issues with his career as a musician.

The song is directed by Bliss Gordon Drums.

Watch and enjoy “New Me”