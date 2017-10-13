McDan Group of Companies to sponsor 2017 Homowo Cup

Sports News of Friday, 13 October 2017

McDan Group of Companies would this year headline the 2017 Ga Community Homowo Cup

Leading Shipping Company in Ghana, McDan Group of Companies, would this year headline the 2017 Ga Community Homowo Cup as the lead sponsors.

The event is planned to climax the celebration of the traditional festival celebrated by the Gas each year.

The competition, which would see a total of eight communities, competing for honours, would commence from October 23 and end on 3rd December 2017.

The winner is expected to take home amount of 2,000 dollars, whilst the most outstanding player would take home a handsome reward.

Chief Executive Officer of McDan Group of Companies, Mr. Daniel McKorley, who announced the sponsorship package for the event said, “I will always do this for my people because I am also a Ga by birth.

“I want to motivate most of these young guys to bring forth their talents and showcase it to the whole world. This year’s tournament will be one of the best since all the teams have already begun preparations towards it and I can assure everyone that it would be well organized.

“All I need is the support of the media to make it a success.” He said.

The Ga Community has over the years, the likes of Steven Appiah, Laryea Kingston, Richard Kingston, Odartey Lamptey and Sammy Adjei, among other greats.

La Takramadu, won the last year’s edition and took the giant trophy and 1,000 dollars, whiles the best player Ebenezer Yemo who plays for Great Olympics took home 1000 cedis.