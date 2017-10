Sports News of Friday, 13 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-13

Majeed Ashimeru



On-loan Majeed Ashimeru scored his first goal for Austria Lustenau on Friday night as they won 1-0 at Kapfenberger SV in the Austrian second-tier.

The former WAFA talisman, who turned 20 on Tuesday, scored the only goal of the match in the 16th minute.

Ashimeru was making his sixfth appearance for the club he joined during the summer transfer window.

He is owned by giants Red Bull Salzburg.