Kotoko to open free gate for ladies and students during Chelsea clash

Asante Kotoko SC have announced that they will allow free access for women and students up to SHS level for their last premiership home game against Berekum Chelsea at the Baba Yara on Sunday.

The GFA/PLB backed management decision is aimed at showing appreciation to the club’s devout fans for their resolute support throughout the season.

“We decided to give back to the fans for staying true to the club’s course and remaining firm behind us even in the most difficult parts of the season,” Head of Communications, Obed Acheampong, told Asantekotokosc.com

“Being our final appearance at home, we found it prudent to ease access and draw our fans out in a ‘family day out’ fashion” hence the free gate for the ladies and young ones who can prove they’re not beyond SHS of course,” he stressed.

Fans in this category would have the Amakom and Asokwa stands open up for them.



The rates for the game, for all else, remain GHS5.00 at the popular stand, GHS8.00 for center line and GHS15.00 for VIP.

