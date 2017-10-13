Kotoko striker Abass Mohammed ruled out for rest of season with knee injury

Kotoko has confirmed striker Abass Mohammed will sit out of action for the rest of the season <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507921235_872_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Asante Kotoko SC have confirmed striker Abass Mohammed will sit out of action for the rest of the season after he picked a bad knock to the knee during last Sunday’s week 28 clash against Bechem United.

The striker will be on the sidelines for about 2 to 3 weeks as confirmed by the club’s Medical Director, Dr. Michael Leat, in an interview with Asantekotokosc.com

“It is not as serious an injury as earlier feared. He picked up a knock on the knee, he’s been examined and well treated. His leg has now been cast in a POP to help his recovery.”

With this update, Abass will miss the two remaining league games and the FA cup final clash against Hearts of Oak later in the month.

