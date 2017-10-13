Kotoko striker Abass Mohammed ruled out for rest of season with knee injury

Asante Kotoko SC have confirmed striker Abass Mohammed will sit out of action for the rest of the season after he picked a bad knock to the knee during last Sunday’s week 28 clash against Bechem United.
The striker will be on the sidelines for about 2 to 3 weeks as confirmed by the club’s Medical Director, Dr. Michael Leat, in an interview with Asantekotokosc.com
“It is not as serious an injury as earlier feared. He picked up a knock on the knee, he’s been examined and well treated. His leg has now been cast in a POP to help his recovery.”
With this update, Abass will miss the two remaining league games and the FA cup final clash against Hearts of Oak later in the month.