The Crosby Memorial Park is the home turf for newly-promoted Karela United FC.



Newly-promoted Karela United have started re-grassing of the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park to their debut season in the Ghana Premier League.

Management of the Nzema-based wants to upgrade the edifice to meet the requirements of the Club Licensing Board.

The pitch and other facilities are expected to be ready before the start of the 2017/18 season.

Karela United secured promotion to the Ghana top-flight after winning Zone II with a record 73 points.

