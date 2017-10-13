Jomoro residents cry to Akufo-Addo for DCE

Politics of Friday, 13 October 2017

Source: Daniel Kaku

2017-10-13

Hajia Alima Mahama, Local Government Minister <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507880892_299_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The people of Jomoro District of the Western Region have made a passionate appeal to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for a substantive District Chief Executive (DCE).

The District Chief Executive position became vacant when members of the Assembly rejected the President’s nominee on three occasions.

This made the President’s nominee, Mr. Eric Muah stepped aside in July, 2017 to pave way for a new person to be nominated.

President Akufo-Addo on a three-day Working visit to the Region promised he will nominate a new person for the Assembly to approval but it has not materialised.

Background

President Akufo-Addo made this known when he interacted with the chiefs and people of Half Assini on Tuesday August 8, 2017. This was the second day of his three-day visit to the Region.

The President said he has plans of upgrading the District to a Municipality and cannot achieve this without first getting his nominee approved.

“I am appealing to you. Help me by approving the new nominee I am proposing as DCE for Jomoro. I can assure you that this nominee is resourceful, hardworking and can do the job. We cannot have a Municipality which does not even have a DCE,” the President said.

Meanwhile the Deputy Western Regional Minister, Hon. Eugenia Kussi is acting DEC for until the President nominates a substantive DCE.

An investigations conducted by Ghanaweb’s Western Regional Correspondent, Daniel Kaku in the District revealed that majority of people in the area, are calling on the president to nominate a new DCE to steer affairs of the District.

The investigations proved that all the political parties in the District want someone to be nominated.

Concerns raised by the people

The people believe that absence of a substantive DCE in the District since the NPP came to power has not only worsened their plight but also exacerbated the poverty situation in the area.

They said that the continued delay of nominating a DCE for the District was creating a disillusion and alienation, particularly among the rank and file of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Some of the residents were of the view that the President and NPP administration had neglected the District for failing to nominate a new person to be their DCE.

Some of the residents also said they cannot understand why President Akufo-Addo, since July 2017, had failed to nominate a DCE to supervise the development of the area.

Some also hinted that further delay in nominating a DCE would not only hinder the development of the District, but would also thwart the fortunes of the NPP in the next general elections.

The people of Jomoro are appealing to His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a matter of urgency to nominate somebody to be confirmed as DCE to speed up the development of the area.

However, some Assembly Members had also pledged to support and confirm whoever the President may nominate.