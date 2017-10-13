Ignore fake NPP election timetable – John Boadu tells grassroot

Acting General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has asked party members to ignore internal party election timetable reportedly circulated on social media.

“They are all fake”, John Boadu said on Accra-based UTV Friday.

He said the most important agenda of the party now is holding an extraordinary delegates congress expected in December to effect constitutional amendments.

Mr Boadu said the NPP will then draw a timetable for the election of polling station executives and constituency officers across the country. 2019 would see fresh internal elections after the mandate of several thousands of elected officers expire.

There will also be a race for the election of the National Executive Committee who supervised the resounding electoral victory in general elections in December 2016.

Already, the party has no substantive General Secretary and National Chairman after Kwabena Agyapong and Paul Afoko respectively were suspended from the party in 2015.

They were accused of fomenting instability ahead of the 2016 elections. John Boadu, the elected National Organiser was asked to act as General Secretary while First Vice-Chairman Freddie Blay was made Acting Chairman.

The two officers are expected to cement their legitimacy by contesting for their acting positions.

Mr Boadu also used the opportunity to urge party members to be patient after a reported clamour for jobs. He said it is unfair to accuse party and government officials of abandoning them by not picking phone calls.

Holding out his phone to the TV camera, John Boadu said within the spate of the one hour interview, he has had 64 missed calls.

He said his inability to pick the call could not have been because he is avoiding anyone but because he is on TV. The 39-year old said it should take more than a missed call to accuse party officers of abandoning the grassroots.