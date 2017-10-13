Here are photos of some popular Black Stars players and their spouses

Entertainment of Friday, 13 October 2017

How well do you know the players of Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars?

And how well do you know their spouses?

In consonance with the popular saying that behind every successful man is a woman, YEN brings to you the amazing ladies behind our country’s gallant footballers.

1. Christian Atsu

He is a professional footballer player who plies his international trade with Newcastle United.

He is usually a winger, but sometimes plays as an attacking midfielder.

He has earned over 30 caps since he began professional football in 2002.

2. Dede Ayew

His full name is André Morgan Rami Ayew, and he currently plays for West Ham United.

His brothers, Jordan and Ibrahim are also professional footballers.

In 2011 Ayew was named the BBC African Footballer of the Year and Ghanaian Footballer of the Year.

He has been a full international for Ghana since 2008 and has earned over 65 caps.

3. Harrison Afful

He is a Ghanaian professional soccer player who plays as a defender for Columbus Crew SC in MLS and the Ghanaian national team.

4. John Boye

He is one of Ghana’s most reliable defenders.

He plays for the Turkish club, Sivasspor.

He had his debut game against Gabon in 2002.

5. Kwadwo Asamoah

He plays as a left midfielder, left wing-back or as an offensive central midfielder for Italian club Juventus and the Ghana national football team.

At international level, he has represented Ghana in four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, and two FIFA World Cups.

6. Mubarak Wakaso

He is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays for Spanish club Deportivo Alavés as a winger.

He began his senior career in Ashanti Gold SC.

In 2008, he moved abroad and signed with Elche CF in Spain on a five-year contract, but only joined the club nearly two months later however due to international duty.

He has three children with his wife.

7. Razak Brimah

He is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays for South African club Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. as a goalkeeper.

He was part of the squad that appeared in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, being first-choice as the nation reached the final; in the decisive match, against the Ivory Coast, he missed his penalty shootout attempt in an eventual 8–9 loss.

8. Samuel Inkoom

He is a Ghanaian international professional footballer who plays as a defender.

Inkoom has represented the Ghana national team since 2008.

He has played in teams based in 8 different countries , namely Switzerland, Ukraine, France, Greece, United States of America, Portugal, Turkey and latest in Bulgaria.

They have two children.

9. Sulley Muntari

A full international for Ghana since 2002, he has earned over 80 caps for the national team and has been selected for two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and three FIFA World Cups.

10. Asamoah Gyan

He is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays as a striker for Kayserispor and captains the Ghanaian national team.

Gyan is the all-time leading goalscorer of the Ghana national team, with 51 goals.

He represented Ghana at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups.

With 6 goals, he is the top African goalscorer in the history of the World Cup.

He has three children with his wife.