Hearts of Oak players boycott training over unpaid bonuses

Players of Hearts of Oak have today boycotted training over unpaid bonuses ahead of their Match Day 29 clash against Medeama SC.

With two matches to end the 2016/17 season of the Ghana Premier League, the players complained bitterly over their unpaid bonuses.



The club’s players today took the decision by not showing up at their Legon Ajax training grounds on Friday, two days before the Medeama clash.

The technical staff, headed by head coach Frank Nuttal were reported to be at the grounds but no single player reported to training.

This is the second time the club have found themselves in such situation this season.



Hearts have sealed a top four place finish with their seven point advantage over fourth placed team Asante Kotoko, who they will play in the FA Cup final later this month, with two matches to end the season.

