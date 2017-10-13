Gyan, Ayew among numerous football stars pranked by George Weah’s Liberia election win

Sports News of Thursday, 12 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-12

George Weah was rumoured to have won the Liberia elections <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507852833_943_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghanaian duo Andre Ayew and Asamoah Gyan were forced to quickly delete congratulatory messages to George Weah in the Liberia elections.

Gyan was quickly out of the blocks to wish him well and call on Liberian to give him a chance while Ayew was busy with his fingers sending out congratulatory messages.

Weah might still nick it and become the first former world best footballer to become president but the haste with which football stars are in to have him declared has attracted media attention.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger was also caught in the web after congratulating a player he worked with in his formative years.

Wenger said, “I would like to congratulate one of my former players, who became president of Liberia, George Weah.

“It is not often that you have a former player who becomes a president of a country and so well done Georgie and I would say just for him to keep his enthusiasm and his desire to learn and to win.”

Weah, a former FIFA World Footballer of the Year, ran for Liberia’s presidency in Tuesday’s election