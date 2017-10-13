Godfred Saka eyes Ghana league title against Elmina Sharks

Godfred Saka has set his sights on claiming the Ghana Premier League trophy <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507887026_792_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Aduana Stars skipper Godfred Saka has set his sights on claiming the Ghana Premier League trophy in Sunday when they square off against Elmina Sharks on Match Day 29 at the Nana Agyemang Badu.

The Fire Boys are on the brink of winning their second league title in eight years as they sit atop of the league standings with 54 points, four points above second place side WAFA with two game to end the campaign.

The team will host rejuvenated Sharks in Week 29 at their Nana Agyemang Badu Park, where a win will be enough to claim glory.

“We are ready to end the match against Elmina Sharks with the title on Sunday by beating them convincingly,” Saka told Graphic Sports.

“This is the opportunity to finish the campaign as champions in home soil and we will definitely take advantage of that.”

