Gifty Anti’s little princess gets special visit from former Gender Minister

Entertainment of Friday, 13 October 2017

Source: Yen.com.gh

2017-10-13

Gifty Anti with the former Gender Minister and lawyer, Nana Oye Lithur

Ace broadcaster and TV host, Gifty Anti is definitely enjoying her new role as the mum to a precious baby girl.

In August this year, the host of GTV’s Standpoint program delivered her first child with husband, Nana Ansah Kwao IV, the chief of Adumasa.

The ‘Princess of Adumasa’ as she is rightfully called has received numerous visits and attention from many noted Ghanaian personalities.

From other popular journalists, to well-known men and women of God, Gifty’s daughter has received blessings for now and beyond, and they just keep coming.

On Thursday, the Princess of Adumasa was the center of attention once more with a visit from two other aunts and friends of Gifty Anti.

The former Gender Minister and lawyer, Nana Oye Lithur, and Dinah Kpodo Adiko called on the royal household to congratulate the new mum and say ‘hello’ to the little princess.

A very delighted Gifty Anti posted the photo on Instagram with the caption: “When my super fun loving sisters come to surprise me. Nana Oye Lithur and Dinah Kpodo Adiko… what can I say? It was great reuniting thanks to the Princess of Adumasa.”

Gifty Anti and Nana Ansah Kwao tied the knot in 2015, in a ceremony fit for the royal couple that they are, and announced they were expecting their first child after two years of marriage earlier this year.