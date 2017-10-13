FIFA U-17 World Cup: How the Black Starlets fared in the 4-0 win over India

Soccer News of Friday, 13 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-13

The Black Starlets put up a splendid performance to defeat India 4-0 in the last group game of the ongoing U-17 FIFA World Cup at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday.

A brace from captain Eric Ayiah, Richard Danso and Emmanuel Toku were enough to send Ghana through to the round of 16.

GHANASoccernet.com rates how Ghana players fared in the fixture which put the team through to the next stage.

Ibrahim Danlad-6

The 14-year-old kept his composure anytime called upon as the Indians failed to trouble him in 90 minutes.

Yakubu Najeeb – 8

The hard tackling defender was once again deployed as a makeshift right back and passed with flying colours as he used his marauding runs to create problems for the opponents.

Alhassan Rashid – 8

The Aduana Stars youngster was solid as usual at the left back position when attacking and proved strong when defending. His timing runs on the flanks proved to be Ghana’s weapon on the day.

Gideon Mensah – 7

Mensah was rock-solid at the heart of defence. He dealt well with the threat of Amarjit and nearly registered his name on the score sheet.

Bismark Owusu Terry – 6

The budding guardsman complimented the efforts of Mensah at the heart of defence with assured display. He took the simple options in the game hence was largely untroubled.

Isaac Gyamfi – 7

The Teshie New Life Academy enforcer was Ghana’s silent cleaner in the middle of the park with his tenacious display. He covered more grounds than any other Ghanaian on the day.

Gabriel Leveh – 7

It was another commanding display from the Tema Youth player who bossed the midfield with his strength and skills. He could have gotten his name on the score sheet but his first touch in the final third half of the pitch left much to be desired.

Ibrahim Sadiq – 7

The Right to Dream Academy was once again Ghana’s most enterprising player as he the took initiative without fear and he created the team’s opening goal. This chap has been tipped by football affiocinados to become the nation’s next biggest thing. He will be a big miss for Ghana in the round of 16 stage after he picked his third booking of the tournament.

Sulley Ibrahim – 8

Another Teshie New Life Academy player who exert himself on the day as he displayed flashes of the Sulley who took the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon by storm. He tried to steal a match on goalkeeper Rhajeed Singh on several occasions but ball just didn’t want to enter the net.

Eric Ayiah – 8

After some many hit and miss performances in the opening two games, Ayiah finally opened his account in the tourney by hitting two goals. The Charity FC poacher reacted quickly to power home the side’s first of the afternoon but his second was an eye of a deadly poacher as he timed his run very well to finish off a move he started.

Edmund Arko Mensah-9

Ghana’s best player on the pitch by miles. Despite not being a starter, the Wa All Stars versatile midfielder came to the fore when needed most as he was at the heart of everything good that came Ghana’s way. His set pieces and dribbling skills made him a stand out performer for the side, not to talk of his delicate pass to Ayiah to score the second goal.

Subs:

Emmanuel Toku

The Cheetah FC dribbling magician needed just seven minutes to announce his presence on the pitch. The manner in which he took his goal was a delight to watch.

Richard Danso – 4

The WAFA striker clearly showed that he’s a real target man with his one time strike. He didn’t have much time to offer more

Kudu Mohammed – 2

The Right to Dream Academy enforcer was introduced to shore up the defence as the win was already in the bag and he did just that without any trouble.