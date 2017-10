Sports News of Friday, 13 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Sheriff Deo Mohammed



Former Inter Allies striker Sheriff Deo Mohammed has joined FC Stumbras of Lithuania, a side handled by former Black Stars coach Mariano Barreto.

Mohammed has penned a three-year contract on a free transfer.

He made his debut on Thursday, 12 October, 2017 by playing 19 minutes in their 3-2 to Atlantas.

Mohammed is Inter Allies all-time top scorer.