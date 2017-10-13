Don’t start fight against corruption now – Aning to Akufo-Addo

The Director, Faculty of Academic Affairs & Research, at the Kofi Annan International Peace-Keeping Centre (KAIPC) Dr Kwesi Aning has advised President Akufo Addo not to take up the fight against corruption now.

According to the Security Expert, it will be wrong for the President to combine the fight against corruption with that of the ongoing fight against illegal mining popular known as galamsey.

President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has it will be suicidal on his part to abandon the stance his government has taken against the menace of illegal mining, in their quest to protecting the environment for the survival of present and future generations.

According to him, the oath he took during his swearing in as President of the land enjoins him to uphold the constitution and protect the integrity and sovereignty of Ghana which entails protecting the nation and its people as well as its natural resources. Currently a 400 joint military/police anti-galamsey taskforce has been deployed to fight the menace.

President Akufo Addo has also made his intentions clear on fighting corruption and has initiated steps to setting up the office of Special Prosecutor, the Bill to that effect is currently before Parliament.

But speaking to Bola Ray on Starr Chat on Starr FM, Dr Aning who said no government in Ghana can fight corruption well, noted that adding the fight against corruption to the ongoing fight against galamsey will be just too much of a big bite for the President.