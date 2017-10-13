Counselor Lutterodt picks on Ebony on #NoBraDay

Counselor George Lutterodt and Dancehall artist Ebony

Controversial Counselor Lutterodt has thrown jabs at dancehall artiste Ebony for not wearing a brassiere.

The counselor who seems to have a problem with how the Dancehall artist carries herself around took to social media to diss the 20-year-old artist.

Counselor Lutterodt in commemorating the ‘No Bra Day’ as part of United Nations day for creating breast cancer awareness, wrote on his Facebook page that ‘Ebony Reigns shouldn’t partake in #NoBraDay cos every day is #NoBraDay for her’.

According to the counselor, Ebony needs no reminder that today is celebrated internationally as No Bra Day since she always walks about without brassier and half naked.

