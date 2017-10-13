Chief cries over poor BECE results

General News of Friday, 13 October 2017

2017-10-13

Akonu entreated students to prioritise their academic work

The Paramount Chief of Enyan Abaasa Traditional Area, Osaagyefo Kwame Akonu X, has expressed worry over the poor performance recorded by pupils in Enyan Abaasa who sat for the 2017 Basic Education certificate Examination (BECE).

According to him, students recorded zero per cent in English Language and Science, while only four pupils scored grade 3 in Mathematics.

“Who caused this, the status quo, parents, teachers or government?” he quizzed passionately.

Osaagyefo Akonu admonished teachers to be diligent in discharging their duties and ensure that students are taken through all topics in the syllabus and adequately prepared for the exams. He condemned teachers who are fond of drinking alcohol before heading to teach to desist from the practice, else the will face sanctions when caught.

“ … Some teachers drink alcohol before going to school to teach, why this practice? Stop it!” he admonished, adding that such teachers should rather “be sent to brewery companies to go and distil alcohol”.

The chief commended the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government for introducing the Free Senior High School policy.

Osaagyefo Akonu entreated students to prioritise their academic work and “say no to sex, pills, and marijuana”.

He also appealed to government to urgently resolve the water crises that has hit the area. He also called for infrastructure improvement at the Enyan Abaasa Technical Institute.

He made these remarks when the Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, addressed a Durbar of Chiefs at Enyan Abaasa in the Ajumako Enyan Abaasa District on October 12.

Reports from the Enyan Abaasa Technical Institute indicated unavailability of a workshop for students to carry out their practicals. Limited classrooms have forced second year Building Construction, Electricals, Fashion and Automobile Engineering students to hold lectures under trees.