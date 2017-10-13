Celtic, Swansea, Crystal Palace reportedly interested in Richmond Boakye-Yiadom

Sports News of Friday, 13 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-13

BOAKYE YIADOM2Richmond Boakye-Yiadom

According to multiple reports in leading newspapers in the United Kingdom including the Daily Mail, Celtic, Swansea City and Crystal Palace are interested in a winter deal for Ghana striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom.

Days after Chelsea’s interest in the hitman hit the headlines, it has now emerged that Boakye could join a compatriot at Swansea or become Celtic’s replacement for the want-away striker Moussa Dembélé.

Alternatively, he could be used by Roy Hodgson for Palace’s Premier League survival push.

Following a string of quality finishes in a 30-goal haul in the calendar year, 10 coming in the current season alone, Boakye’s abilities have now gained global recognition.

It is also understood a string of clubs outside the quartet led by Chelsea could be in line to bid for the £10m-rated striker.

Boakye is expected in action for Red Star Bey in Saturday’s home league game, ahead of Thursday visit of Arsenal and Chelsea scouts to the Stadion Rajko Mitic.

Courtesy of GHANAsoccernet.com – Ghana’s leading football news website. Click for more news.

Related Articles:

Comments:
This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment

قالب وردپرس

Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR