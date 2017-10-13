Celtic, Swansea, Crystal Palace reportedly interested in Richmond Boakye-Yiadom

Sports News of Friday, 13 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-13

According to multiple reports in leading newspapers in the United Kingdom including the Daily Mail, Celtic, Swansea City and Crystal Palace are interested in a winter deal for Ghana striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom.

Days after Chelsea’s interest in the hitman hit the headlines, it has now emerged that Boakye could join a compatriot at Swansea or become Celtic’s replacement for the want-away striker Moussa Dembélé.

Alternatively, he could be used by Roy Hodgson for Palace’s Premier League survival push.

Following a string of quality finishes in a 30-goal haul in the calendar year, 10 coming in the current season alone, Boakye’s abilities have now gained global recognition.

It is also understood a string of clubs outside the quartet led by Chelsea could be in line to bid for the £10m-rated striker.

Boakye is expected in action for Red Star Bey in Saturday’s home league game, ahead of Thursday visit of Arsenal and Chelsea scouts to the Stadion Rajko Mitic.