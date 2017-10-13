Black Starlets depart for Mumbai

Ghana emerged Group A winners after accumulating six points <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507883433_333_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Black Starlets of Ghana on Friday departed to Mumbai from the base in New Dehli as they prepare for their round of 16 clash in the 2017 FIFA Word Cup.

The two-time Champions are yet to know their opponent for the next round but are likely to face either Costa Rica, Germany or Guinea in the round of 16 to be played next Wednesday.

Ghana emerged Group A winners after accumulating six points thus two wins and a loss. Colombia came second in a very congested group as they surpassed USA on goal difference to gain an automatic qualification spot.

USA on the other hand could emerge as the one of the best third placed teams who will progress to the next round of the competition.

