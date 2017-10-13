Black Queens begin preparations for France friendly

Sports News of Thursday, 12 October 2017

Source: ghanacrusader.com

2017-10-12

Black Queens will be playing series of friendly matches with four teams at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre, Prampram.

The first test match the Queens will play will be against Halifax on Wednesday, October 11 at 4:00pm.

The Queens will also play Police Ladies on Friday, 0ctober 13 at 4:00pm.

Their next match will be between Queens and the Princesses on Sunday, October 15 also at 8:00am.

The senior women’s team will play the final game against the Boys Academy U-15 on Wednesday, October 18 2017.

Coach Didi Dramani’s side are preparing for their international friendly game against their French counterparts later this month.