Baba Rahman set for December return

2017-10-13

Ghana’s international and Chelsea defender Abdul Rahman Baba has revealed that he will be back to action before the close of the year.

The talented left-back got injured whilst on national duty with the Black Stars in a game against Uganda at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and has not played since then.

Rahman, who was on loan at Schalke 04 last season, returned to Stamford Bridge after undergoing a knee surgery and has almost regained his fitness and hinted he could start playing within two months.

“My recovery is going well, hopefully, God willing by December I should be able to get some games at club level,” Rahman told the Graphic Sports.“I have been training but I still have some small pains in my knee. The medical staff are still working on me and I will be fully fit soon.”

The 23-year-old who tore his anterior cruciate ligaments at the Nations Cup said the injury had been one of the dark moments of his career because he loved to play regularly but had no other choice than to endure months on the sidelines.

“Not playing for all these months is not easy, especially if you are regular at the clubs you have played for. But certainly injuries are part of football and they are bound to occur once a while. In all, I just have to focus and come back even more striker.”

Rahman has been omitted from both Chelsea’s Premier League and Champions League squads and will have to prove his fitness to be included in January.