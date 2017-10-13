Allianz Insurance Ghana unveils new Friday wear

The Allianz Insurance Ghana has officially unveiled its Friday wear for the staff and management last week.

The beautiful ATL print has the Allianz logo and a Ghanaian Adinkra symbol known as “Akofena,” which stands for courage.

Communications Manager of the company, Candice Owusu Adjei explained the company chose the Akan symbol because it needed something that will portray the rich Ghanaian culture, while aligning with the company’s values.

“We decided to go for the Adinkra symbol ‘Akofena’ which stands for courage because it’s in line with Allianz Group major campaign ‘the world belongs to those who dare,’” she said.

She added the Allianz believe “the world belongs to #ThoseWhoDare [and] for the ones who turn defeat into victory”

“This is a quality we encourage our staff to emulate in their day to day lives,” she said.

Some pictures of the new cloth are being: