Afia Schwarzenegger accuses Maurice Ampaw of impregnating a 17-year-old

Entertainment of Friday, 13 October 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-10-13

Afia Schwarzenegger <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507867770_318_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Popular TV personality and self-acclaimed queen of Ghana comedy, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger has levelled some scathing allegations against lawyer of her estranged husband, Maurice Ampaw.

In a video that was posted on Instagram shortly after the case involving her husband, Lawrence Abrokwah was adjourned to October 31, the actress indicated that she was in a good mood.

Speaking on the recent developments, the TV Show Hostess revealed that the ‘clown’ lawyer had been fired which explained his absence in court on the day of the hearing.

Afia Schwarzenegger went on to indicate that the lawyer in question was always ‘running’ his mouth and quizzed if that one too was the mark of a good lawyer.

To top it all up, the actress alleged that the lawyer she referred to as a clown was believed to have fathered a child with a 17-year-old lady.

She made mention of Dormaa Ahenkro and it is yet to be ascertained the link between the place and her allegations.

It was reported that a fight nearly broke out between Afia Schwarzenegger and her husband Lawrence Abrokwah when the two appeared in an Accra Circuit court yesterday.

The reports went on to reveal that the Chief Inspector who served as the prosecutor in the case had to jump in to prevent the two from ‘displaying’.

Afia has brought a number of charges against her husband and is praying the court to rule in her favor. Among the charges leveled against her husband is the unlawful circulation of explicit content.