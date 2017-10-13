A mother told her son I was ‘rascal’ because of ‘Pusher’ character – Adjetey Anang

Entertainment of Friday, 13 October 2017

Versatile actor, Adjetey Anang shot into prominence through the popular television series, ‘Thing We Do For Love’.

Playing that bad boy character in the hit series – which run from 1999 to 2001 – instantly earned him the ‘Pusher’ name which became a household name.

But bringing his characters to life perfectly made many tag him with the attributes of the roles and Mr Anang who by nature is calm and shy off camera, suffered that fate.

He reminisced how the mother of a 10-year-old warned her son never to get close to him because she thought he was a rascal.

Mr Anang recounted the interesting encounter during an interview on the Cosmopolitan Mix on Joy FM with Doreen Andoh, Friday.



He narrated how he had gone to the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park for a youth event when the boy, recognised him from his role in the series and run up to him and gave him a hug.

The boy’s mother’s reaction when she saw her son hug Adjetey Anang shocked the actor to the bone.

“…he took off from the mum and came to hug me excitedly. The mum was wondering ‘who is this?’ and then she got close to me and realised it was ‘Pusher’.



“She gave me a nasty look and then said to the boy, ‘come on, get away from this rascal’,” Pusher recounted.

“I thought she was joking but then…when they walked away from me…I felt very bad for myself, for the boy as well,” he added but noted that he picked up key lessons from the encounter.

“It kind of also told me that whatever criticism I get out there, I will only look at the positives and see what I can take out of that to work for me. I thought that probably I might have been doing something good for me to be aligned with the character,” the actor noted.

In spite of that, Pusher did admit that playing that role came with its advantages as well. He recounted that he sometimes jumped queues at fast food joints.

The actor also revealed that he met his wife, Elorm Anang on the set of ‘Things We Do For Love’ for which he is ever grateful.

The two been have married for eight years and have a son together.