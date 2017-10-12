We hold the key to representing Africa – Okyeame Kwame

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-12

play videoMusician Okyeame Kwame <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507849546_750_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Sensational highlife artiste, Okyeame Kwame has reiterated the important role of Ghanaian celebrities in showcasing Ghana and Africa to the rest of the world

According to him, celebrities with huge following on social media hold the key in representing Ghana and Africa to the rest of the world

“We hold the key in representing Africa and Ghana to the rest of the world, so if we do a music video that shows cast the beautiful Ghanaian Adinkra symbols and kente, what it does is that, it immediately sends a signal to all the millions of people that follow us to say that Ghana is not a place with broke hungry children” he said.

Okyeame Kwame admonished celebrities to use their influence to change perceptions which will eventually change attitudes and that will lead to more people coming to Africa and Ghana to spend money.

Watch video below