We are under pressure – Paa Kwesi Fabin

Fabin says there is pressure ahead of the final group game with host nation India <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507807826_518_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana Black Starlets coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin says there is pressure ahead of the final group game with host nation India on Thursday Afternoon.

Both countries need a win for likely progression into the knockout stage of the competition and Fabin insists the heat is on them as they want to get to the next stage.

“Well in life everything you do, you are under pressure, when you sleep you’re under pressure when you wakeup you are under pressure so definitely we are under pressure to win because we want to go forward.” Fabin indicated during the press conference ahead of the game.

“It’s a very crucial match as India want to win to stay in contention and we also want to win to move forward. The game will be crucial but we believe that football will be the winner at the end of the day.”

Fabin added: “This is not do and die affair as it is a game of football. Normally when you’re playing against the host country your first goal lifts you so we will be trying to score the first goal to make the crowd calm down a little bit for us.”

” We are doing a lot of scoring exercises at training and we’re hoping things would go well for us. I was not impressed with the first match but the second game was ok just that luck was not on our side because we hit the bar twice which could have been goals,”

Ghana and India have never crossed paths in any football related activity.

قالب وردپرس

Comments