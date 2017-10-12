Vincent Atinga is Hearts of Oak’s Player of the Month

Atinga is expected to join his teammates after national assignment with the Black Stars <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507802428_698_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Towering defender Vincent Atinga has been voted as Hearts of Oak Player of the Month for September.

The 23-year-old’s performance was rated ahead of compatriots Thomas Abbey, Patrick Razak and Winful Cobbinah and Kwame Kizito who were all in contention for the FERO Mobile GHANA player of the Month award.

The poll which was opened to fans of the club saw the strong defender topping with 43 votes.

Winger Patrick Razak came second with 39 votes whilst Thomas Abbey, Winful Cobbinah and Kwame Kizito followed in that particular order.

Atinga is expected to join his teammates after national assignment with the Black Stars where he made his debut in Tuesday’s friendly against Saudi Arabia coming on as a second half substitute for Nicholas Opoku.

He marshaled the back to help the Black Stars B team win the WAFU Cup of Nations last Month.

