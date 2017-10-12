UK Tribunal decides fate of bank official over Asantehene’s £350,000 cash

In less than 24 hours, a UK employment tribunal will decide if an official of the Ghana International Bank was unfairly dismissed after he deposited £350,000 into Asantehene’s account.

Mark Frank Arthur has been in court challenging his dismissal, claiming “wrongful dismissal, unfair dismissal and failure to protect a whistleblower.”

UK-based ABN radio’s Vincent Owusu Appiah told Emefa Apawu on Joy FM’s Midday News Thursday the plaintiff’s fate will be known before the end of the day.

“Today [Thursday] is the final day in court [because] the witnesses have finished giving their evidence,” he said.

Mr Arthur has admitted to the Tribunal he accepted the £350,000 holdall from Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and deposited it in the King’s account without hesitation.

He said he drove home with the cash before picking an Uber taxi to the bank to do the transaction.

But he was suspended and subsequently dismissed after an investigation by outside accountants Grant Thornton found his action to be at variance with anti-money laundering regulations.

Mr Arthur said he did not follow the rules when he accepted the cash from the Asantehene because of the King’s status.

“Without a policy to follow and without wishing to offend a sovereign of my country, I found myself in a very difficult situation and one I had never been in before,” he told the Tribunal.

Mr Arthur had alleged the deposit and transfer of the amount was approved by Chief Executive of Ghana International Bank, Joseph Mensah.

But Mr Mensah has said he “didn’t even have the authority to sanction such a huge amount,” UK’s Telegraph reported Wednesday.

The Bank has insisted before the Tribunal it did not err in Mr Arthur’s dismissal.

After days of a legal tussle between Mr Arthur’s lawyer and those of the bank, ABN radio’s Appiah reported the court is ready to deliver its ruling.

He said the Employment Tribunal will take the closing submission from barristers of the two parties after which it will deliver its ruling on the matter.