U17 World Cup: India coach praises ‘world class’ Ghana

Sports News of Thursday, 12 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-12

India Under-17 coach Luis Norton admits his side were not good enough after their 4-0 drubbing by world-class Ghana to end their hopes in the 2017 FIFA Under-17 World Cup.

The Ghanaians showed impressive physicality and mental toughness to drill four past their opponents at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in New Delhi.

The game was prove of how India need to train a lot more to reach the level of posing a strong competition against world-class teas like Ghana.

The hosts started strongly, created decent chances. Even though they could not convert any, the Indian lads maintained a strong defence that was only broken with few minutes of the first half remaining.

Second half was a different story altogether. Ghana captain Eric Ayiah completed his brace, before getting substituted by Richard Danso, who scored the third goal for Ghana.

The embarrassing defeat became even more humiliating when almost immediately, Emmanuel Toku scored the fourth goal to end India’s run at the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

And Portuguese coach Luis Norton admits his side were second best against the African giants.

“I am very proud of my team. To play against a world-class team like Ghana was always going to be difficult,” he said

“Ghana is stronger than us and the task looked impossible.

“They are physical side. Ghana in all aspect is stronger than us. We played three games in nine days and the situationwas difficult for my players.

“We made three silly mistakes and we paid dearly for it.”

The defeat ends the hopes of the Asians while the Black Starlets finished as group winners.