Ibrahim Sadiq will miss Ghana’s 1/16th match at the FIFA U17 World Cup



Sadiq, who had been booked in Ghana’s opening match against Colombia was cautioned for the second time in the competition after a challenge on India skipper Amarjit Singh Kiyam.

The Right to Dream Academy player will thus miss the team’s round of 16 game with a yet to be known opponent.

He got Ghana’s first goal of the tournament with against Colombia.

قالب وردپرس

Comments