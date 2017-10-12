U-17 World Cup: Paa Kwesi Fabin surprised by India’s poor performance

Black Starlets coach Samuel Fabin <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507831231_62_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Black Starlets coach Samuel Fabin says his side were not threatened at any point in their convincing win over India in their last game group at the ongoing U-17 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana impressively saw off host nation India 4-0 in their last match of Group A at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.

A brace from captain Eric Ayiah and substitute attackers Richard Danso and Emmanuel Toku were enough to send Ghana through to the next round as group winners.

And in coach Fabin’s post-match interview, he expressed his surprise at the lack of fight from his opponents despite winning raves of admirers in their opening two games.

“I must be frank that they didn’t pose any threat to our team today and I don’t know why didn’t come to the party like their previous matches but there is more room for improvement.”

قالب وردپرس

Comments