U-17 World Cup: Paa Kwesi Fabin happy with win over India

Black Starlets coach Paa Kwesi Fabin <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507842035_774_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin is in joyous mood after aiding his team to the round of 16 of the FIFA U17 World.

The Black Starlets posted a comprehensive 4-0 win over India to advance to top group A.

Ghana needed nothing less than a win to keep their dreams alive.

Paa Kwesi Fabin is elated to have led his side to victory.

“Yes I am very happy, I told them to do some things which they were not doing,” he said after the game.

“It was a good performance from the boys, we are yet to know our next opponent so we will strategize when we see our next opponent.”

Ghana will be facing one of the best third place finishers.

قالب وردپرس

Comments